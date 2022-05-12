Watch
Community garden ripped up by city of Noblesville, coordinators want answers

Posted at 5:24 PM, May 12, 2022
NOBLESVILLE — The mission of a community garden in Noblesville is to feed neighbors, but that might not come to fruition after the garden was ripped up.

Renee Rule, the coordinator for the garden, says they grew vegetables and operated as a pollinator garden.

They started the garden about five years ago.

Rule claims the city of Noblesville ripped everything out without warning or notice.

The city disputed the claim. In a statement from the city, officials say a 5-year agreement expired last year.

"They are correct, the contract was expired," Rule said. "But this would have all been solved if they would have just called or emailed."

Rule said no new contract without warning or notice, but the city said that isn't the case.

In the city's statement, their crews saw an area that was, "overgrown, and showed no sign of upkeep, maintenance, or current gardening activity."

Rule said that's not true.

"I really think there is just some miscommunication because anybody that has ever driven by knows what is here, I mean we have 10-foot sunflowers, you can't miss those."

Rule said people are out tending the garden all the time, adding it's just now gardening season. She said they worked to provide much-needed food to those who live nearby.

Rule said they are hoping to expand their garden at the Ivy Tech campus in Indianapolis.

The city of Noblesville also said in their statement they chose to go in and remove items they deemed unsafe for the community.

The city also said they're in discussions with new organizations to hopefully recreate the community gardens.

