Luke Bryan to perform at Ruoff Music Center on Aug. 20

NOBLESVILLE — Country music star Luke Bryan will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Aug. 20 as part of his Raised Up Right Tour.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 4 through LiveNation.com.

A presale for Luke Bryan fan club members will take place from 8 a.m. Feb. 1 through 5 p.m. Feb. 4.

Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock will also perform.