Terry Lee sells Hyundai, Genesis dealerships

NOBLESVILLE — Terry Lee Hyundai and Genesis of Noblesville is now under new ownership after owner Terry Lee announced his retirement.

The dealerships were purchased by Penske Automotive Group.

“It is bittersweet to leave an industry I have worked in my entire life, but I know Penske Automotive will continue to serve the community and customers with the same high standards I and my team strove for,” Lee said in a press release. “I am especially proud of the dealerships’ innovative design, which allows them to take advantage of synergies while maintaining separate brand identities.”

It is unknown whether the name of the dealerships will change.

In 2014, Terry Lee started Terry Lee Crossing, a 72-acre commercial real estate development on Highway 37, just ten minutes north of Indianapolis in Noblesville. In 2015, he built new dealerships for the Genesis and Hyundai franchises with room for five more manufacturers or other commercial properties, creating the commercial area known as Terry Lee Crossing.

Penske says the acquisition is expected to generate annualized revenue of $80 million.