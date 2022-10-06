Westfield elementary school having e-learning day after "large number" of students, staff become sick

WESTFIELD — Westfield Washington Schools says a "large number" of students and staff at Oak Trace Elementary School have gotten sick over the last two days.

An exact number was not given, but the school says those affected have common symptoms of vomiting and upset stomach.

Due to the illnesses, the school is having an e-learning day on Friday, Oct. 7. The building will be closed so deep cleaning can take place.

All Friday activities at Oak Trace will be canceled, including BAC, in-person instruction, clubs and Movie Night.

WRTV has reached out to the Hamilton County Health Department for more information.