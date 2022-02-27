Westfield Fire launches new app to help with emergency responses

WESTFIELD — The Westfield Fire Department has a new program that will allow residents and business owners to share information about their household or property before an emergency happens to help first responders.

Through Community Connect, users can voluntarily create a free profile to share information that will be made available to the department during a dispatch.

“Westfield Fire will utilize this data to save valuable time when emergency services are rendered. All information collected is secure and used in conjunction with other safety programs such as Smart 911 currently assisting Hamilton County residents," Fire Chief Rob Gaylor said in a news release. "By signing up for Community Connect, we will gain a more complete picture of the emergency situation that we respond to and provide the best possible care for you, your family and business.”

Each resident, business owner or user decides what and how much information they are comfortable sharing. Details can include information about your property, the people living there, special needs and pets.

An email, phone number and address are needed to make an account.

