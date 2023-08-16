Hamilton East Library Board president to be replaced after John Green controversy

NOBLESVILLE — The Noblesville School board has voted to remove the president of the Hamilton East Library board.

President Laura Alerding's term will end at the end of next week. Long-time English teacher Bill Kenley was chosen to taken her place.

The library board was at the center of a controversial new policy that changed how it shelved books meant for teens.

The "Collection development" policy states books need to be in the adult section if they have repeated use of profanity. Books also cannot include depictions of violence or have any sexual content.

Under this policy the book "The fault in our stars" by John Green was removed from the teen section.

Thousands of people have sincesigned a petition hoping to see the policy changed or removed.

"I am hopeful that the board see's that there's a lot of us out here and they aren't serving us well if there are so many people on board with adjusting this policy, " said Fishers resident Janet Pritchett.

The board said the book "The fault in our stars" has been moved back to the Young Adult section but it still appears in the Adult Fiction section online.

WRTV reached out to the board for comment but have not yet received a response.

