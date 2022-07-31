Man shot dead by Greenfield officer while holding woman against will, Indiana State Police say

GREENFIELD — A Greenfield police officer fatally shot a man who authorities allege was holding a woman inside a home against her will and assaulting her while armed with a gun on Sunday.

Indiana State Police on Monday named the officer as Senior Patrolman Jarrod Davis, a Greenfield officer of three and a half years, and the deceased man as Darrin Baker, 56, of Indianapolis.

The encounter started just after 8:41 a.m. Sunday when Greenfield officers responded to the 700 block of Bobtail Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance with possible shots fired.

Police received reports that Baker was waiting for a woman to return home when he fired a shot through the driver's side window of a car she was driving. The report also alleged he forcibly removed her from the car and took her inside a home against her will.

Baker was a "known acquaintance" of the woman, according to ISP.

Davis and another officer arrived at the home about 8:44 a.m. Once there, they noticed the vehicle's broken window and an open garage door nearby which they used to enter the home.

The officers then announced their presence and heard the woman screaming in distress, ISP said.

"Greenfield officers then encountered Baker inside the home who was actively assaulting the victim while armed with a handgun," ISP said.

It was about that time Davis fired his gun, striking Baker and causing him to fall to the ground.

Officers then provided aid to the woman and Baker until paramedics arrived. Baker was later transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

No other officers besides Davis fired their weapons, according to ISP.

Greenfield police said in a news release that no officers were injured and that the department would not release any further information. The department directed all inquiries to Indiana State Police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.