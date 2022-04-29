Group is hosting a dodge ball tournament in Hancock County to end cancer

INDIANAPOLIS — A local Leukemia And Lymphoma Society Team, All Out For The Cure, is raising money to end cancer and they want you to get involved.

On Friday, May 6, they are hosting a dodge ball tournament at Mt. Vernon Middle School Fieldhouse in Fortville.

There are two leagues one for middle school-aged kids and one for high schoolers and adults.

Each team of 10 pays $250.

The deadline to sign up is May 4.

WRTV's Kelsey Anderson is emceeing the event and all the proceeds go towards the LLS foundation.

To sign up for the tournament fill out this form.