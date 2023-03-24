Harvest Market grocery store planning to open in Merchants' Square

CARMEL — A Harvest Market grocery store has been proposed to replace a former Marsh in Merchants’ Square in Carmel.

Illinois-based Niemann Foods Inc. filed documents with the City of Carmel on Tuesday to begin renovating the building.

The 75,000-square-foot grocery store will be located at 2440 E. 116th St.

The Marsh Supermarket that inhabited the space closed in 2017 when the entire grocery store chain shut down.

The Carmel Clay Public Library used the space for two years while its main location was renovated.

Niemann Foods was founded in 1917 by Ferd and Steve Niemann. The company owns more than 100 grocery stores, hardware shops, pharmacies and gas stations throughout Illinois, Missouri and Indiana.

Niemann Foods opened the first Harvest Market location in 2016 in Champaign, Illinois. It opened a second location in 2020 in Springfield, Illinois.

