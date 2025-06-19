Hendricks County still rebuilding after April's EF-2 tornado

BROWNSBURG — The threat of severe weather came over all of Indiana on Wednesday afternoon. Several counties are still cleaning up after storms that happened months ago.

Hendricks County experienced an EF-2 tornado on April 2. The National Weather Service reports the tornado was on the ground for more than 12 miles and recorded wind speeds up to 120 miles per hour.

The storm collapsed the wall of a Sur La Table warehouse in Brownsburg while employees were inside that night. It also toppled power lines in Danville, which killed 27-year-old Nathan Merritt when he touched the downed wires.

More than two months later, the Sur La Table warehouse is still being reconstructed, and several nearby homes still have visible damage.

"People have polished off their emergency plans or actually created them after the tornado here because they saw what they can do," said Hendricks County Emergency Management Director Debbi Fletcher. "We can't stop the tornado. We can't stop the severe weather, but you can respond in a way where you can save yourself and your family."

Fletcher hopes every Hoosier makes a tornado plan now since severe storms are likely this time of year.

"It was cold, now it's not anymore," Fletcher said. "It's going to get warm, and we're going to start seeing these things, so be ready."

Fletcher recommends making a bag full of non-perishable food, clothes, and important documents you can easily take in an evacuation.