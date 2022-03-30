Avon police outfitted with body cameras; department hopes it will increase transparency

AVON — Officers with the Avon Police Department are now outfitted with body cameras, which the agency says will allow them to better protect the community and themselves, and increase transparency.

A $30,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security made it possible.

All 38 officers on staff with the Avon Police Department have them. It's a move Deputy Chief Brian Nugent says is important.

"So the idea that these camera systems can preclude us from being in a situation where we say, 'The officer neglected to turn on their body camera, they did not have it activated,' this technology allows us to not have to worry about that," said Nugent.

Officers with the department say it gives them comfort.

"If there is any question about how I handle a situation or say something happens to me ... Unfortunately, we live in a society and a time period where officers are being ambushed. Just having that documentation, that recording can help detect and really proceed that investigation and hopefully catch the people who are doing those things," said Sgt. James Schwartz a seven-year veteran with the department.

Each body camera is about $1,000. The recordings are in 4K resolution.

The department received the funding for the cameras through the Criminal Justice Reform Bill, also known as House Bill 1006. The money was granted through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.