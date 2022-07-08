Watch Now
Avon Chick-fil-A working to reunite lost teddy bear with family

Posted at 12:47 PM, Jul 08, 2022
AVON — While most Chick-fil-A restaurants are used to being associated with cows and eating more "chikin," one Avon restaurant has turned its attention to a different animal.

A cream colored teddy bear was left at the Chick-fil-A on US Highway 36 on Wednesday, July 6.

The staff fed him lunch but shared in a Facebook post that he's ready to be home.

For now, the bear is hanging out in the office. If the bear is yours, you can call Chick-Fil-A Avon at (317) 271-7760 or email avon.fsu@chick-fil-a.com .

