Avon Chick-fil-A working to reunite lost teddy bear with family

AVON — While most Chick-fil-A restaurants are used to being associated with cows and eating more "chikin," one Avon restaurant has turned its attention to a different animal.
A cream colored teddy bear was left at the Chick-fil-A on US Highway 36 on Wednesday, July 6.
The staff fed him lunch but shared in a Facebook post that he's ready to be home.
For now, the bear is hanging out in the office. If the bear is yours, you can call Chick-Fil-A Avon at (317) 271-7760 or email avon.fsu@chick-fil-a.com .
TOP STORIES: Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Township trustee and fire employees owe taxpayers $351K, audit reveals | Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 | Here's what overturning Roe v. Wade's abortion protections means for Indiana