Pig rescue and sanctuary in Brownsburg asking for pumpkin donations

INDIANAPOLIS — Oinking Acres Farm Rescue and Sanctuary in Brownsburg wants your pumpkins now that Halloween is over.

The non-profit organization says pigs absolutely love pumpkins.

At the end of their drive in Brownsburg, there is a crate labeled “Pumpkin donations”.

"I think last year were collected more than 3,000 pumpkins," Olivia Head, founder of Oinkin Acres said. "The pigs ate pumpkins from the end of October to the beginning of February last year. We are hoping we can stretch them out this far again this coming year too."

If you donate pumpkins, they cannot be moldy, painted or bleached.