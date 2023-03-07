Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old last seen in Avon

HENDRICKS COUNTY — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Darrell Meador, 74.

Authorities say Meador was last seen in Avon on March 7 at 9 a.m. and was wearing a black, red and white long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Meador is known to frequent familiar businesses in Brownsburg. He was driving an orange 2014 Ford Escape with Indiana registration D187FC.

Meador is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Meador, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.