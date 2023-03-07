Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsHendricks County

Actions

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old last seen in Avon

Darrell Meador
Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department
Darrell Meador<br/>
Darrell Meador
Posted at 5:24 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 17:27:38-05

HENDRICKS COUNTY — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Darrell Meador, 74.

Authorities say Meador was last seen in Avon on March 7 at 9 a.m. and was wearing a black, red and white long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Meador is known to frequent familiar businesses in Brownsburg. He was driving an orange 2014 Ford Escape with Indiana registration D187FC.

Meador is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Meador, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.

TOP STORIES: Two new Bargersville businesses generate online buz | Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts | Complaints mount against Indy concrete company | IMPD releases bodycam of man shot by officers in grandma's driveway | Family says teen killed in Irvington shooting had giving heart, plans for college

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE