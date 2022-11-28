Honoring Madam C.J. Walker at Indiana Historical Society for her 155th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS — Next month, Madam C.J. Walker will have celebrated her 155th birthday. In celebration, the Indiana Historical Society is doing something special in her honor.

Barbie’s keepsake doll of Madam Walker will be offered to those who donate $155 in her honor. The donation will go towards preserving her collection through the society.

In August, Mattel released the doll as a part of the inspiring women series. Madam Walker is the first female self-made millionaire.

“When we think about collections like these, it’s important to not only keep them but there’s this ongoing need to preserve them over time. As they get old, as the records age, they start to get brittle, and things can fade. We have a conservation lab here where we are constantly going through these materials and making sure they’re in phenomenal shape,” Jody Blankenship, President and CEO of the Indiana Historical Society said.

To make the donation in honor of Madam Walker’s upcoming 155th birthday, you can go to the Indiana Historical Society’s website.