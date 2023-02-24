Horizon House seeking additional support for Street Outreach Team

INDIANAPOLIS — As spring approaches, Horizon House is asking for donations for its Street Outreach Team.

Horizon House is a Central Indiana non-profit committed to helping individuals experiencing homelessness.

The Street Outreach Team visits homeless camps, downtown streets and other locations where individuals are living unsheltered. They work to distribute hygiene items, food, water and blankets to those in need. They also assist in finding emergency shelter and medical, mental health and substance abuse treatment.

“For our role specifically, we don’t have the things we need to give aid right now,” Street Outreach Manager, January Jeter, said. “So, everything we do is based on someone deciding to donate.”

Horizon House is asking for donations of hygiene items, food, water and blankets. They can be donated at 1033 E. Washington St.

Monetary donations can also be made at horizonhouse.cc .

“Outreach is meeting people where they’re at, literally,” Jeter said. “Our main goal is building rapport so we can build trust, so we can connect them to resources.”

In 2022, the Street Outreach Team spent more than 1600 hours with unsheltered neighbors.