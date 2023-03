INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot and killed on the south side of Indianapolis.

At approximately, 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Officers arrived to the area of 3439 S. Meridian St. and found a person shot.

Police said the victim was in critical condition, before later pronouncing the victim as deceased.

WRTV is working to learn additional information on the incident.

This is a developing story.