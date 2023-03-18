IMPD investigating Steak 'n Shake fire as arson

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested after a former Steak ‘n Shake on Indy’s west side caught fire Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened in the 5600 block of West 38th Street. No injuries were reported. The restaurant is no longer in business.

IMPD tells WRTV it is an active investigation but is believed to be a case of arson.

This is a developing story.