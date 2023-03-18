IMPD investigating Steak 'n Shake fire as arson

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been arrested after a former Steak ‘n Shake on Indy’s west side caught fire Saturday afternoon.
The fire happened in the 5600 block of West 38th Street. No injuries were reported. The restaurant is no longer in business.
IMPD tells WRTV it is an active investigation but is believed to be a case of arson.
This is a developing story.
TOP STORIES: Two new Bargersville businesses generate online buz | Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts | Complaints mount against Indy concrete company | IMPD releases bodycam of man shot by officers in grandma's driveway | Family says teen killed in Irvington shooting had giving heart, plans for college