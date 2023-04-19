IMPD Mounted Patrol on precipice of new barn to house their horses

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of the city's mounted patrol is facing a better outlook.

Turner Woodward appreciates the use of horses in connecting the public with police. The Indianapolis businessman and his family are donating $255,000 to build a new barn for the IMPD Mounted Horse Patrol.

The gift is being made in the name of the Woodard Van Riper Family Foundation.

The Mounted Patrol hasn't had a permanent facility since 1983, a new barn and office, not using taxpayer dollars, will be allow the team to expand community outreach but also work in an updated facility.

An unbridled passion for the projected defeated the naysayers---and now there's no reigning in the enthusiasm of what's to come.

The plan is to have a groundbreaking before June and to be in the new facility before Christmas.

Overall, $1.1 million has been raised for the project.

The Central Indiana Police Foundation is moving forward with the project as it works to raise the remaining $500,000.

People can donate by visiting https://cipf.foundation/buildthebarn/.