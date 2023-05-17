IMPD seeking community assistance in locating missing 10-year old boy

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is seeking the assistance of the community in locating missing 10-year old, Brayan Zelaya.

Zelaya was last seen on Tuesday in the 8600 block of Montery Rd. on the city's northeast side. He is described as 4’6", 110 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a red t-shirt, and a white Addidas hooded sweatshirt. Zelaya ran away from school and has not been seen since.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).