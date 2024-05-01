Watch Now
IMPD seeks community's assistance in locating missing 31-year-old woman

Posted at 9:11 PM, Apr 30, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 31-year-old woman.

Candice Hairl is described as 5’5", 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen in April 2023. Candice might be in need of medical attention. If located, please call 911 or IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 immediately.

