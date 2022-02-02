Indiana National Guard teams to assist in winter storm response

INDIANAPOLIS — At the order of Gov. Eric Holcomb, about 240 Indiana National Guardsmen will assist local officials in responding to severe weather across the state.

A total of 60 highway teams will assist, including 20 each in the northern, southern and central parts of the state, 14 in the south and an additional six for any areas with extreme weather impacts.

The guardsmen will be based in armories in South Bend, Lafayette, Gary, Fort Wayne, Lawrence, Terre Haute, Richmond, Camp Atterbury, New Albany, Evansville, Bloomington and Scottsburg.

"From Indiana Department of Homeland Security guidance, citizen-soldiers will man command and control nodes in the northern, central and southern parts of the state as well as form highway assistance teams to help stranded motorists," according to a statement from the National Guard.

Hoosiers are urged to stay off the roads while severe weather moves across the region and to call 911 in an emergency.

Experts anticipate accumulating snow to the north of the state while southern locations will mainly see rain into early Wednesday night. The rain is expected to transition to snow as it moves from northwest to southeast across central Indiana.

Snow intensity will likely increase Thursday, accompanied by wind gusts that may lower visibility. Temperatures will hover in the lower 20s.

A wintry mix is also possible to the south.

Most of the area should be in the 6-12 inches range with lower totals south and some higher totals well north of Indy.

MORE | Indianapolis Weather Forecast | Travel advisories and watches | Indiana Weather Radar | Flights canceled at Indianapolis International Airport | Winter weather safety: Now is the time to prepare for a winter storm

