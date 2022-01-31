Winter weather safety: Now is the time to prepare for a winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — A winter storm could hit Central Indiana this week, and it’s important to be prepared.

WRTV meteorologists stress it is too early to guess how much winter precipitation we will get, but confidence is growing that we will see rain, snow and ice from Tuesday night through early Friday morning.

The National Weather Service, which posted a winter storm watch Monday morning for Central Indiana, recommends keeping winter weather preparedness kits in your home and car.

A Winter Storm WATCH has been issued for much of central and northern Indiana. We’re likely to see a mix of precipitation types Wednesday and Thursday. #INwx #Winterstorm pic.twitter.com/kIk0SmUcWJ — Kyle Mounce (@kylemounce) January 31, 2022

At home, you should keep extra food and water, first aid supplies, extra medicine and baby items, extra pet supplies, a portable charger, a safely and properly used energy heat source, a smoke alarm and a carbon monoxide detector.

If you have to get out during a winter storm, NWS recommends having a full tank of gas, a snow shovel and brush, water and snacks, blankets and warm clothes, jumper cables, a first aid kit, a phone charger, sand or kitty litter and a flashlight.

Citizens Energy Group also reminds people be careful when using any type of space heater. You should keep three feet of space around a space heater and make sure it is away from anything that could burn.

Fuel-burning space heaters can create carbon monoxide, while kerosene heaters should never be refueled inside the home.

Heating a home with a gas oven is also dangerous and can create a buildup of carbon monoxide.

It’s also important to prevent frozen pipes in cold weather. Citizens Energy Group recommends insulating pipes that are exposed to cold air and opening cabinet doors below sinks to let warm air circulate around the pipes.

You can also leave a thin stream of water running when the temperature is below freezing.

The American Red Cross also has a list of things you should do to stay safe during and after a winter storm.

