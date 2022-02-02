Watch
Several flights canceled at Indianapolis International Airport due to winter storm

WRTV Photo
FILE PHOTO: Snow operations team at the Indianapolis International Airport
Posted at 2:45 PM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 14:45:42-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Several flights have been canceled on Wednesday and Thursday at the Indianapolis International Airport due to the weather.

Several departing flights on Wednesday afternoon and evening have already been canceled, according to the airport's flight status tracker.

Travelers should plan ahead and check their flight status before getting to the airport.

Flight statues are updated on the airport's website.

Sources tell WRTV American Airlines isn't planning any departures from the airport on Thursday.

According to Flight Aware, thousands of flights across the country have been delayed or canceled Wednesday and Thursday.

WRTV's Rafael Sanchez contributed to this report.

