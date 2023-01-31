Indiana University to offer free virtual mental health care for students

BLOOMINGTON — Beginning in March, students enrolled at Indiana University will have access to free 24/7 virtual mental health care.

TimelyCare will offer students a variety of services, including on-demand mental health and emotional support, appointment-based mental health counseling, health coaching, a peer support community and digital self-care content.

Services will be available through phone or video call. Students will have the ability to choose a specific provider or see the first available.

“Removing as many barriers to seeking help as possible was one of our primary goals with introducing a virtual mental health care option,” said Aaron Carroll, IU’s chief health officer. “Feedback from our task forces was key in ensuring we’re offering something that will meet the needs of our students not only with specific services, but in the way they want to access them and with the flexibility to match their schedules.”

TimelyCare will begin its rollout in late March and should be complete by late summer, according to IU. The free services applies to undergraduate and graduate students on all IU campuses, as well as IU Online students.