Indianapolis Animal Care Services moves to emergency intake status; community help sought

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is urging the community to consider other resources for surrendering animals after the shelter moved to an emergency intake status Wednesday.

The status means the shelter will temporarily only accept animals in emergency situations, and any surrendered animals will likely be euthanized.

It comes as a result of staffing shortages and a lack of kennel space, according to the shelter.

“This temporary adjustment to our operations is necessary for us to continue to care for the hundreds of animals already in our care,” said IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl.

To minimize the situation's impact, the shelter is asking people to try finding lost animals' owners before involving the shelter and to not take in any lost animals they're not able to hold onto.

“Pets typically don’t roam too far from home and owners don’t always know or aren’t always able, to check the shelter for missing pets,” said Trennepohl. “By keeping the animal in the neighborhood where it was found, you will ensure it gets home more quickly and save limited shelter resources for animals that have no other option.”

Anyone who finds a pet should report it on Indy Lost Pet Alert and to social media, the shelter said.

Those who feel they may qualify for an emergency surrender can email IACSIntake@Indy.gov. However, the shelter urged anyone considering surrendering their pet to utilize resources on its website or to help find the animal a new home.

People can also set up a profile on Rehome by Adopt-a-pet.com to find potential adopters.

Pet owners in need of assistance caring for their pets should use the Indy CARES program or email Info@IndyCares.org.

Additionally, anyone interested in adopting may do so for free from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day at the shelter, located at 2600 S. Harding St. A list of adoptable animals is available here.

“We are committed to keeping pets and families together whenever it is possible to do so,” said Deputy Director Trennepohl. “When an animal is not able to stay with its family, there are resources that can be used before owners need to resort to surrendering a pet to the shelter.”