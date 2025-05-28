Indianapolis Colts announce private memorial for Jim Irsay, public tribute to come

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are set to honor the legacy of their longtime owner, Jim Irsay, with a private memorial service scheduled for Monday, June 2.

The announcement was made via the team’s social media channels, where they also stated that a public tribute to Irsay would be arranged and shared at a later date.

Irsay, the CEO and Owner of the Colts, died last week at the age of 65.

His time in the NFL spanned over 50 years. He was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived in Indianapolis. He took sole ownership in 1997, leading the team to several series and division titles and its first Super Bowl Championship.

Since news of his passing, Indianapolis has come together to reflect on Irsay's contributions beyond the field. He was known for his philanthropic efforts and community engagement, fostering a spirit of generosity that resonated throughout the city.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Kicking The Stigma mental health initiative at kickingthestigma.org/donate .