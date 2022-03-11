Indianapolis dessert store Cake Bake Shop announces third location at Disney World

INDIANAPOLIS — A renowned local favorite has announced it will set up shop at a world-famous amusement park.

The Cake Bake Shop — one of Indiana's most popular cake shops — will open a new location at Walt Disney World Resort, in Orlando, Fla., according to a Facebook post from the shop.

It's expected to open in 2023 on Disney's BoardWalk.

The Broad Ripple cafe and dessert shop first opened its doors in November 2014 at 6515 Carrollton Ave. In July 2021, it went on to open a second location at 800 S. Rangeline Rd. in Carmel.

Owner and founder Gwendolyn Rogers said The Cake Bake Shop has received visits from celebrities including Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks.

The bakery has also been featured on the Food Network, 'Home & Family' and Indianapolis Monthly and has made 'best-of' by Pottery Barn Teen, Oprah Winfrey, and Tiffany & Co., according to its Facebook page.

WRTV has reached out to shop representatives for comment.