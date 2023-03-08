Indianapolis International Airport to add 50 Pluie changing tables in restrooms

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport has announced it will install 50 Pluie diaper changing tables in the men's, women's and family restrooms throughout the airport. This will increase cleanliness, comfort and convenience for families.

This announcement comes as families begin to travel for spring break, and as Pluie founders, one an Indy native, pitch their innovation on Shark Tank Friday, March 10.

Established in 2020, Pluie is a self-sanitizing diaper changing table for public restrooms. The changing table is powered by a UV-C light system known to kill 99.9% of germs.

The UV-C light system is activated when the changing table is closed. According to the company, the changing surface is sanitized in just 60 seconds after each use.

“Installing Pluie’s self-sanitizing changing tables throughout the Indianapolis International Airport demonstrates our commitment to the health, safety, and comfort of all of our travelers,” Maria Wiley, ADA coordinator and sr. director of audit, risk management and procurement for the Indianapolis Airport Authority, said. “And it’s another example of our world-class customer service.”

Tables are currently installed in the airport’s Nursing Mothers Lounges post-security and in the pre-security Nursing Mothers Room. 50 more tables will be added into all restrooms throughout the airport.

“Pluie is on a mission to improve health, cleanliness, comfort, and convenience for all families on the go, which aligns perfectly with the Indianapolis airport leadership’s commitment to providing the best possible passenger experience for travelers of all ages,” Addie Gundry, Pluie Founder and CEO, said. “Throughout this partnership it has been easy to see why they are consistently recognized as the best airport in North America, and we are honored they see Pluie as a valuable addition for creating the most optimal guest experience for traveling moms, dads, babies, and families of all shapes and sizes.”

Pluie changing tables can also be found in Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.