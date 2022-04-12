Indianapolis man describes effects of war in Ukraine

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Americans do not know what it's like for those escaping the war in Ukraine.

We've seen videos of the bombing aftermath, people seeking shelter and some videos of people fleeing the country.

Hoosiers are offering a helping hand and sharing stories of things they're seeing overseas.

"It's real," Brian Rund said. "I think if there is one word that sums it up, you see it in person and it's real."

Rund, a native of Indianapolis, is volunteering in Poland.

He is describing what he sees in Poland as Ukrainians escape the invasion of Russia.

"They just put cots in the aisles, the store is still operating but they just put cots in the aisle," Rund said.

Since Saturday, Rund has been in Kraków, Poland helping cook and serve meals for roughly 10,000 refugees per day.

"It's really interesting," Rund said. "It's sad in a lot of ways. You see these people and because these Ukrainian men 18-60 are not allowed to leave its women. Very often women with small children, and older people over 60."

All many Ukrainians have with them is what they can carry. Rund said many of them come in on a train.

"You can just imagine what it's like to not only have to flea your home but to do it with a baby. That's awful," Rund said.

Despite the tragedy, Rund said there is a sense of unity. A light on the people of Poland coming together to help their neighbors.

"Outside the door of the train station there were probably 30 or 40 strollers, a dozen or so portable cribs that fold up, and most of them were filled to the top with all kinds of baby supplies," Rund said.

Rund said the need is still great and the situation isn't getting better and added those countries housing refugees need help too.

"Imagine having to suddenly support that many people that have nothing," Rund said.