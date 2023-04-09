Indianapolis mother still searching for answers a decade after her son was shot and killed

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis mother’s search for answers continues a decade after her son was shot to death.

On Saturday, friends and family of Reginald Hill had a vigil in his honor.

Hill, known by loved ones as Reggie Mac, was 20-years-old when he was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis on April 5, 2013. He died later at the hospital.

The vigil and balloon release took place at the apartment complex where Hill was shot.

“It was 10 years ago that I came flying through these apartments, hoping and praying that after being told Reginald was shot, he would be OK,” Brenda Hutson, Hill’s mother, said.

WRTV

Hutson took time to recount the emotional moments leading up to Hill’s death.

“The first time I met the doctor, he said ‘Miss Brenda, it’s not looking good,” Hutson said. “The next time that man came through the door, he had that look on his face. I knew I was losing my baby.”

Hutson was joined by Hill’s son, Javeon, who was just five-years-old when his father was killed.

Hutson says memories of Hill and Javeon have helped her through the pain of losing her son.

“When Reggie was 15, he had Javeon, and I’m telling you, if that is not Reggie then my name is not Brenda,” Hutson said. “His hands, feet, height, body, everything is Reggie, so Reggie is not really gone.”

WRTV A necklace that Javeon wears of a photo of him and his dad, Reggie Hill, who died 10 years ago.

Today’s event marks yet another year without anyone being held responsible for pulling the trigger.

“To me, it will never be closed until they get the person who shot and killed my son,” Hutson said.

Hill’s family asks anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS) or submit a web tip at www.CrimeTips.org.