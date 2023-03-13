Indianapolis movie buff takes pride in collection of Academy Award winning films

INDIANAPOLIS — Dick Randolph doesn't agree with every outcome following the four words, "And the winner is.." The Indianapolis man loves collecting movies whether they win an Academy Award or not. He's built quite a collection.

"It's something I got into," said Randolph.

The variety of films in his library covers almost every topic.

"That's what life is, isn't it (laughs). I think all movies show us all the different aspects of our lives musicals, wars, sports, politics," Randolph said.

On his table sits 95 years of Hollywood history beginning with the 1927 Best Picture "Wings" through the top 2022 movie "CODA."

A portion of his collection includes rows of VHS tapes and DVDs containing movies which are sensational and sensitive, sceneries that are spectacular and sinister, and stars who are legendary and life changing

"These movies show a little bit of everything," Randolph said.

Randolph also showed us his personal library includes hundreds upon hundreds of other movies ranging from biblical to musicals to sci-fi.

"There been some years when they say the winner is and I've thought there's a lot better movie," Randolph said.

He has so many movies that's he's converting then into a digital format for safe-keeping. It's a "Term of Endearment" that the Oscar winners get all the "Spotlight" and becoming the "Godfather" of the Academy and the silver screen.

When Randolph buys the winner of the 2023 Best Picture, "Everything Everywhere All at Once, he will have 97 years of the most honored films.