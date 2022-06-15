$50,000 Powerball ticket to expire tomorrow

INDIANAPOLIS — The winning Powerball ticket of $50,000 that was purchased in December 2021 will expire Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Hoosier Lottery suggests that players check to see if they have the winning ticket.

The Powerball ticket was purchased at Jay C Food Store #83 located at North State Highway 3 in North Vernon, according to Hoosier Lottery.

The winning ticket has to be claimed before 4:30 p.m. on June 16, 2022, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian Street in Indianapolis.

The winning Powerball numbers are: 2-6-24-51-61 with the Powerball of 1.