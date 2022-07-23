6 hurt in crash during organized motorcycle ride on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — Six people were sent to area hospitals after a crash involving multiple motorcycles occurred in the westbound lanes of I-70 and west of downtown Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police.

At 2:11 p.m., ISP Dispatchers received calls of multiple motorcycles down and reports of several people injured.

ISP Trooper Dan Magnabosco arrived first at the scene and found two people with very serious injuries. One person was bleeding profusely from the lower arm and he immediately applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

He found another person unconscious but breathing.

Magnabosco and several bystanders administered aid until the Indianapolis Fire Department arrived.

Two people were transported with serious injuries and four with non-life threatening injuries.

According to o ISP Crash Reconstructionist Lt. Tyler Utterback, at least three separate crashes involving four total motorcycles occurred. Two of the crashes involved a single motorcycle while one of the crashes involved two motorcycles that collided.

The crash began when a white passenger vehicle cut in between some of the riders and caused one motorcyclist to strike another motorcycle. The white car did not stop at the scene.

Two other motorcyclists laid their motorcycles down to try and avoid the crash.

The motorcycles were part of an organized motorcycle ride called the Patriot Freedom Ride.

Five of the six motorcyclists are reported to be in stable condition. The status of the most seriously injured motorcyclist is unknown.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577