AES Indiana winter disconnection moratorium extended

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana is extending the winter disconnection moratorium that was scheduled to end Tuesday, March 15, by two months.
The moratorium will now end on May 16, 2022.
AES offers several assistance programs for customers who may have trouble paying their bill.
- Energy Assistance Program (EAP) is a government program that runs from October through May. Customers must meet the income guidelines to qualify.
- Winter Assistance Fund runs from December 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022 for Marion County residents. Customers must meet the income guidelines to qualify. The Winter Assistance Fund helps those who cannot afford heat and electricity but do not qualify for the government's Energy Assistance Program.
- Power of Change is AES Indiana's emergency relief fund is available thanks to donations from AES Indiana and our customers. The program was created by AES Indiana with input from community groups and stakeholders to offer a hand up during a time of need.
