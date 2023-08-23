Animal advocates ask residents to follow Indy ordinance of pets in hot weather

INDIANAPOLIS — With temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in the 100s this week, animal advocates are out spreading the word about how dangerous this weather can be for dogs that spend time outside.

Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside (FIDO) is reminding residents of the Indianapolis Care and Treatment ordinance, which says once the temperatures hits 90 degrees, you need to bring your dogs inside.

The ordinance states your dog must be brought inside a temperature-controlled building kept between 40°F and 80°F, such as your house when:



the temperature outside is 20°F & below

the temperature outside is 90°F & above

there’s a heat advisory

there’s a wind chill warning

a tornado warning has been issued

Darcie Kurtz, FIDO founder, said many people don’t realize how deadly hot weather can be.

"When temperatures get over 90 it becomes life-threatening for dogs," Kurtz said. "FIDO just wants the community to remember that these temperatures are not only hot for them, but for man and beast."

Dogs also need access to cool, fresh water.

FIDO says if you see a dog in danger or distress, your best option is to use the Request Indy app.

You can also call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4MAC (4622).

FIDO can be reached in non-emergency situations at 317-221-1314.