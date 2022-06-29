Watch Now
Ascension St. Vincent closing 11 immediate care centers in Indiana

Posted at 1:38 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 14:19:31-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Ascension St. Vincent is closing 11 immediate care centers in Indiana by the end of the day on Thursday.

In a statement, Ascension St. Vincent said impacted associates are being offered a "comparable position at one of our many sites of care."

The following Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent locations are closing:

  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent - Frankfort Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Anderson Walk-In Care and Occupational Medicine
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent - Elwood Walk-In Care and Occupational Health
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Brownsburg Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Crawfordsville Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Fishers Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent - Kokomo Walk-in Care and Occupational Medicine
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Broad Ripple Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Warrick Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Westside Crossing Walk-In Care
  • Ascension Medical Group - St. Vincent Northside Crossing Walk-In Care

The locations on Michigan Road and Hazel Dell Parkway in Carmel will remain open.

In an updated list of closures sent to WRTV Wednesday afternoon, Ascension St. Vincent said if a facility also has a primary physician office, the office will remain open.

Additional information, including a reason for the closures, hasn't been released.

