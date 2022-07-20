Beech Grove PD to participate in 'Live: PD' revival this weekend

BEECH GROVE — The Beech Grove Police Department will be featured in a revival of "Live PD" that will now air on REELZ this weekend.

Filming and airing live on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 pm. to midnight, “On Patrol: Live” will feature police departments throughout the country as they respond to calls in real-time.

The Beech Grove Police Department will participate in the show’s first two episodes on July 22 and July 23.

The show was announced in June as a revamp for the canceled series “Live PD” that aired from 2016-20.

"In a time when law enforcement is continually under the microscope and judged on split-second decisions, we are excited to highlight the hard work and service of our dedicated and professional officers," Beech Grove PD Chief Michael Maurice said in a news release. "I am honored to invite America to come behind the lens and witness our officer's compassion, integrity and resilience. We are so humbled that 'On Patrol: Live' has chosen to highlight our police department and the people behind the badge."

The Beech Grove Police Department has 36 officers who serve a population of more than 14,000 people.

The show will be hosted by ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams, Sean "Sticks" Larkin and Curtis Wilson.

Contact your cable provider to see if REELZ is part of your cable package.