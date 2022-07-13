Black & Minority Health Fair returning to Indiana Convention Center

INDIANAPOLIS — For the 36th year, the Indiana Department of Health is hosting a Black & Minority Health Fair.

From July 14-17, attendees can get free health screenings, sports physicals, vaccinations and more at the Indiana Convention Center.

Due to delays in seeking healthcare due to the pandemic, this year's theme is "Commit to be Fit!"

This year’s event will be held in Halls J & K on the following schedule:

July 14: Opening ceremony begins at 3 p.m. in rooms 130-132 with speakers, the health fair runs from 4-8 p.m. in Halls J & K.

July 15, 1-7 p.m.

July 16, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

July 17, noon-6 p.m.

The following free vaccinations and screenings will be available: COVID-19 vaccinations, HIV testing, and screenings for dental, foot, and ankle, as well as other health needs. Back-to-school vaccinations for children ages 5 years and older will be available all four days. (Please bring proof of insurance if you have it.) School sports physicals will be provided at no cost, on a first-come, first-served basis, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, July 15 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

In addition to health screenings, the health fair will feature educational panels on topics including Alzheimer’s and dementia care; caring for the caregiver; spiritual wellness; mental health; diversity in research studies; substance use disorder; physician-patient relationships; and youth suicide.

More information is available here.