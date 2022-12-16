Broad Ripple Avenue scheduled to reopen this evening

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) announced the reopening of Broad Ripple Avenue between Winthrop Avenue and Guilford Avenue today after completing drainage improvements in the area along with roadway reconstruction and sidewalk widening activity.

This section will open up today at 5 p.m.

“First and foremost, we are thankful to our city officials for recognizing the need for stormwater improvements in our area and for the positive reception towards the cosmetic improvements to beautify the space and increase pedestrian safety,” said Jordan Dillon, executive director of Broad Ripple Village Association.

In spring 2023, Indy DPW will resume the project and spend approximately 70 days extending the remaining stormwater trunk line from Guilford Avenue to College Avenue.

Once the project is completed in mid-2023, Indy DPW will have invested more than $8.5 million in Broad Ripple Avenue including new stormwater infrastructure to combat historic ponding along the avenue, a rehabilitated roadway, improved sidewalks to accommodate increased pedestrian traffic and a multi-use trail connecting Broad Ripple Park to the Monon Trail and Broad Ripple Village.