INDIANAPOLIS — Christ Church Cathedral on Monument held a special service on Sunday, a lament for people to process feelings of anger, sorrow, grief, and fear following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The Episcopal church opposes laws that would limit people's ability to make their own healthcare decisions.

"I absolutely think it's important for people to know that the Episcopal Church stands with them," Reverend Canon Kristin Uffelman White, Canon to the Ordinary for Congregational Development and Leadership for the Episcopal Diocese of Indianapolis said.

White led the service.

A Gallup poll that was taken after the opinion was leaked last month showed that 55% of Americans consider themselves to be "pro-choice." For many birthers in that group, the overturn of Roe v. Wade protections has left them with a sense of loss.

"I don't think that people realize that more than half the population of the United States has been disenfranchised. I'm angry," Christ Church member Mollie Williams said.

"I'm anxious, I'm upset, I'm disappointed," Betty Whaley, another church member said.

White hopes the service will help congregants find solace.

"This is where I come in times like this. And I'm glad they are having this special service to provide us all with a space to land together," Williams said.

"We are together. Different colors, different things, because we are in this country," congregant Bethy Puerto said.

"We share the same pain and the same worries," Whaley said.

However people choose to process their pain, many say it's imperative to do it together.

"I feel like I want to connect with people who are also distressed about the recent Supreme Court ruling. I want to connect, and start the process of organizing," Todd Relue, senior warden and of the Trinity Episcopal Church said.