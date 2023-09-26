City says greenspaces initiative leading to decreases in gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis's work to create more greenspaces within the city have led to positive results, according to a recent study.

According to the mayor's office, a recent study by the University of Michigan School of Public Health found that vibrant community greenspaces within Indianapolis show a reduction in gun violence within a half mile radius of the greenspaces.

With crime data from IMPD, the study found a 12% reduction in violent crimes within a half-mile of greenspaces.

“Our administration is working every single day to tackle the menace of gun violence in Indianapolis, leveraging new technologies, recruiting more officers and advocating for changes to misguided state policy,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “But we won’t be satisfied until we’ve used every tool in our toolbox. This study proves something we have long believed: investments in our neighborhoods—and specifically in greenspaces—can play an outsized role in making communities safer.”

Keep Indianapolis Beautiful (KIB) currently has more than 60 greenspaces in the city — 36 of which were used in the study.

“At KIB, we believe there is immense power in coming together and making our communities cleaner, greener, and - with the numbers we see in this study - safer,” said Jeremy Kranowitz, KIB President and CEO. “We continue to focus efforts to improve quality of life, helping people and nature thrive. We’re delighted to expand our efforts throughout the city.”