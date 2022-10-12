'Daddy!': Navy solider surprises son at Indianapolis Zoo dolphin show

INDIANAPOLIS — A U.S. Navy soldier created a moment to remember this weekend at the Indianapolis Zoo.
As nine-year-old Joseph got the chance to help with the dolphin presentation, Petty Officer First Class Joe Thomas came out to the dolphin pod and surprised his son.
"Daddy!" Joseph said as he jumped into his dad's arms.
Thomas is stationed in San Diego and his wife and son live in Indianapolis.
After the surprise, the whole family got to meet some of the dolphins.
Watch the reunion in the player above.
