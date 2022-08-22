Taps and Dolls, 247 Sky Bar in downtown Indianapolis close

INDIANAPOLIS — The property owner where Taps and Dolls and 247 Sky Bar are located in downtown Indianapolis told WRTV the businesses are closed.

The owner, who wouldn't release additional details about future plans for the space, said he is hoping to be able to share a "major announcement" soon.

Taps and Dolls was denied a liquor license renewal in March by the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission. According to online state records, the license is scheduled to expire on Friday.

The decision in March comes after the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and community members spoke out about safety concerns.

WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith assisted with this report.