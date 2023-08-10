Drum Corps International, Indianapolis extend contract through 2033

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has locked up another large event through 2023.

Drum Corps International, which kicks off Thursday, will continue to hold their World Championships in Indianapolis through 2033 thanks to a renewed contract.

Visit Indy and DCI announced the renewal on Thursday.

“The catalyst that prompted DCI to move its headquarters and World Championships to Indianapolis in 2008 was the city’s commitment to supporting and elevating organizations representing the arts, culture and education – all of which is central to DCI’s mission,” said Dan Acheson, CEO of Drum Corps International. “Our partnership with Visit Indy to remain in Indianapolis will allow us to grow and strengthen our offerings to music students throughout Indiana and worldwide, reinforcing Indianapolis’ reputation as the marching music capitol of the world.”

This weekend marks the 15th anniversary of Indiana and the City of Indianapolis hosting the DCI World Championships.

This year’s attendance is expected to be approximately 33,000, generating $16 million in economic impact for the city.

“DCI’s decision to stay in Indy through 2033, a five-year extension, is music to our ears,” said Leonard Hoops, president & CEO of Visit Indy. “Having this event continue to grow in Indy is made possible by an exceptional partnership and by our city’s continual commitment to enhancing our convention and events package.”