East side church hands out backpacks to help during tough times

INDIANAPOLIS — Families across Central Indiana are getting their kids ready for the new school year.

Many organizations held a backpack giveaway on Saturday to ensure children were prepared for the upcoming school year.

On Saturday, Principles of the Doctrine of Christ Ministries held their second annual drive-thru prayer and backpack giveaway on the east side.

They handed out up to 250 backpacks. Organizers said what may seem like a small gesture for some is very impactful for others and their success for this upcoming school year.

"Everything is up," Lena Morris said. "Even the dollar store — not everything is a dollar anymore. Food cost is up. If we can offset that at all by giving away backpacks and supplies so people can redirect their dollars to needs in the home or food, then this part will help the community."

Principles of the Doctrine of Christ Ministries partnered with the Midwest food bank, providing the first 30 families with food as well.