Eskenazi Health announces $50 million investment in new health center

INDIANAPOLIS — Eskenazi Health and Health & Hospital Corporation has announced a more than $50 million investment in constructing a new health center on the east side that will open in 2024.

The investment also includes improvements to primary care facilities across Indianapolis.

According to Eskenazi Health leadership, the new East 38th Street location will be dedicated to giving convenient, patient-centered, high-quality, and culturally humble care to patients. It will allow growth in 20 percent of services through more than 30,000 additional annual visits.

“At Eskenazi Health, we know our greatest opportunity to improve the health and vitality of our patients and, by extension, the health and vitality of our community, lies in providing access to care that encompasses the whole person and the many factors contributing to good health. Primary care physicians, nurses, and staff are at the very heart of this commitment,” Chief Executive Officer of Eskenazi Health, Dr. Lisa Harris said.

The new health center will be accepting new patients as well as those who are served by Eskenazi Health Center Forest Manor and Eskenazi Health Center North Arlington.

Eskenazi Health is working with the community around them and organizations to thoroughly plan the design of the building. With their help, Eskenazi hopes to create a space for community gathering, accessible care options, and social amenities.

“Eskenazi Health Center East 38th Street will see the integration of Marion County Public Health Department services within its walls allowing for expanded reach and improved access for the residents of Marion County,” said Director and Chief Medical Officer of the Marion County Public Health Department, Dr. Virginia Caine. “Identifying the challenges and assessing the risks and protective factors confronting our community and this neighborhood have been central to the development of the new health center.”

The health center will also provide access to public transportation, as its location is near the IndyGo Purple Line.

“Eskenazi Health continues to invest in resources, research, and tools that we hope will offer the greatest benefit to our patients. Our commitment to more convenient care and treatment advancements is at the forefront of what is needed for the community. And for that, I am proud to be a part of this system,” Chairperson for the Board of Trustees for Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County, Robert Lazard, said.