Far Eastside community, Indianapolis officials call for peace during walk

INDIANAPOLIS — Data from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows the number of homicides and non fatal shootings is down from this time in 2021, but there have been more than 140 homicides so far in 2022.

City leaders joined members of the Far Eastside community Saturday for the annual Peace Walk and anti-violence community day.

The event provides resources that can help address poverty, domestic violence and other issues that many say are the root causes of violence in their community.

"I made the Peace Walk today in honor of my older two children who I lost in 2019 while they were getting ready for school in our apartment. Nicholas Nelson, who was 16 at the time he left, and Ashlynn Nelson, who was 15 at the time she left," Antonia Bailey said.

Provided by the family Nicholas, left, and his sister Ashlynn Nelson have been identified as the victims of a double homicide on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.

PREVIOUS: East side community begs for peace after siblings' murder | Indianapolis community devastated after teen siblings killed

Howard Graves lives on the Far Eastside and walked in memory of his cousin, Wilbur Morton.

"[He was] affectionately known as Chief ... I love him so much. I miss him so much," Graves said.

City-County Councilor La Keisha Jackson participates in the walk each year. She talked to WRTV about Temario Stokes Jr., who died this week after being shot while walking to a bus stop in Greenwood.

"[He] thought he was going to school. Somebody walked up and shot him. Those are the things. Those are the triggers. That's the why," Jackson said. "But it's the how. How do we do it? How do we stop it?"

RELATED: 2022 Indianapolis Homicide Map

Graves says there's still work to be done and people need to be met where they are. Bailey shared a similar message — everyone is needed.

"Your future is so bright and so important and if you don't stop, you won't be able to see how much you can make an impact on the lives of those you love," Bailey said.