Fire at Indy apartment highrise offers a reminder of renters' insurance importance

INDIANAPOLIS — The fire at the Congress at Library Square Apartment Complex Thursday afternoon left at least 12 people searching for a new place to stay.

“Things take time — it’s not always such a quick fix when people are in a tough place,” Michaela Wischmeier Research & Communications Specialist, Prosperity Indiana said.

WRTV spoke to a couple of people impacted by the fire who said off-camera that they are temporarily staying at hotels. They did not say if they had renters’ insurance or not.

“Definitely just reaching out to see what kind of organizations they can access,” Eric Owens Owner, Owens Insurance Agency said.

Owens said he advises all his clients to have renters’ insurance because it protects the renter just in case of an emergency.

“If the house or apartment is determined inhabitable then the loss of use provision insurance policy places you somewhere to live while the house or apartment is being rehabilitated,” Owens said.

Owens adds that renters insurance will cost the average person anywhere from $200 to $500 a year. That typically covers your personal belongings such as clothing, furniture or additional costs like hotel costs, but every insurance company is different.

“Most renters polices that I write are anywhere from $30,000 to $60,000 in personal contents,” Owens said.

Michaela Wischmeier works for Prosperity Indiana. The goal of Prosperity Indiana is to help strengthen communities across the state. She said that reaching out to organizations like the Salvation Army are helpful, in the case you don’t have insurance.