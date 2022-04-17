Food & Wine recognizes Indianapolis as one of "America’s Next Great Food Cities"

INDIANAPOLIS — The Circle City is getting national recognition when it comes to restaurants and food.

Food & Wine named Indianapolis one of the seven "Most Exciting Up-and-Coming Big Cities for Food Lovers."

"Few cities can claim to have a real diversity of cuisines; an abundance of affordable, quality dining options; and a vibrant mix of personalities championing food access for all. Indianapolis is one of them," Food & Wine wrote.

Gallery Pastry Bar, Amelia's Bread, Bluebeard, Amberson Coffee and Grocer were highlighted, as well as food halls The AMP and The Garage.

For that time in between meals, The Lume at Newfields and The Commodore also received a mention.

Nearby Cincinnati, Ohio made the list along with:

Boise, Idaho

Charlotte, North Carolina

Jersey City, New Jersey

Omaha, Nebraska

Tucson, Arizona



This was Food & Wine's inaugural list of cities with "dynamic and emergent food cultures." Four small cities with populations less than 60,000 were also recognized for their food scenes:

